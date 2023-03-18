Snow showers & cold wind chills to start the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

After a rainy start to the end of the week, we will bring colder weather into the forecast as we work into the upcoming weekend, for the final weekend of winter.

Saturday Snow Showers

Behind that front that moved through on Friday, we will keep the chance of snow showers into the forecast as we work through the first half of the weekend on Saturday. We will see on and off snow showers throughout the day, and we could see a light accumulation of snow in places that she repeated rounds of snow showers throughout the day, potentially up to 1 inch.

High temperatures remaining colder as we work into the first half of the weekend, only making it into the lower 30s by Saturday afternoon, with the gusty winds continuing. Expect wind gusts as high as 35 MPH for much of the day.

Drier weather moves into the region

As we work into the second half of the weekend for Sunday, we will start to see weather conditions improve. High-pressure will begin to work towards the region, so we will keep a filtered sunshine in throughout the day. High temperatures just a few degrees warmer, into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday afternoon.

As we work through the beginning of next week, for the first day of spring on Monday, we are expecting plenty of sunshine working throughout the day. High temperatures right around the average, making it to the middle 40s by Monday afternoon. Spring will begin at 5:24 PM Monday evening, and we’re going to continue a warming trend for the first full day of spring as we head toward the middle of next week.

As high pressure continues to build off to the east, we will keep the sunshine into the forecast as we had throughout our Tuesday. High temperatures going above average as we work into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Next rain chances

For the middle of the week on Wednesday, we will stay dry for the entire day, but we will start to bring more cloud cover into the forecast in advance of our next low-pressure system working into the region. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, and high temperatures making it into the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next low-pressure system works into the region as we work into to the end of next week. We will keep the above average temperatures working throughout our Thursday, but also bringing a chance of rain showers as well. High temperatures heading for the low to mid 50s by Thursday afternoon, and those rain showers continue into the end of the work week as well.