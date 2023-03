DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen a week ago at a Detroit restaurant.

Stanley Mason Sr., 56, was last seen around 1 p.m. March 12 at a restaurant in the 15000 block of Livernois Avenue, according to authorities.

He did not return home, officials said.

Mason is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.