Speed, alcohol factors in motorcycle crash that killed 34-year-old, Monroe County officials say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County officials said speed and alcohol were both factors in an overnight motorcycle crash that killed a 34-year-old man.

The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. Sunday (March 19) on Pointe Aux Peaux Road, east of North Dixie Highway, in Frenchtown Township.

Officials said Joseph Hoag Sr., 34, of Toledo, was driving a black 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Pointe Aux Peaux Road and didn’t navigate a curve in the roadway.

He lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road to the south, crashing into a tree and a utility pole, according to authorities.

Hoag was separated from his motorcycle, police said. Officers found him lying on the ground.

He was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton and pronounced dead.

Officials said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Hoag was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County deputies at 734-240-7557, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.