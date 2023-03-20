2 former Armada students taken into custody after 4 guns stolen from home

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two former students from Armada Area Schools were taken into custody after four guns were stolen from a home in Berlin Township, officials said.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called Sunday (March 19) to a breaking and entering at a home in Berlin Township. They said four guns had been stolen.

After authorities investigated, two Armada Area Schools students were taken into custody, and two of the four guns were recovered, according to police.

District officials decided to cancel classes Monday out of an abundance of caution.

St. Clair County deputies said there were no threats made toward the school, students, or staff members.

The case is still active.