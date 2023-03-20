Metro Detroit Holocaust center to undergo renovations to enhance main exhibit experience

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Holocaust center in Farmington Hills will be under renovation starting May 25.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center will have its main exhibit under renovation in late May. The center stated on Monday that this would be the first time the current exhibit will be upgraded since 2008. The renovation will provide interactive galleries within the core exhibit for a more in-depth learning experience for visitors.

“Over the past few years, we’ve come to realize the core exhibit needs to change to meet the needs of current and future generations,” said the CEO of The Zekelman Holocaust Center Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “As the population of survivors dwindles, most future visitors to The HC will not be able to meet a Holocaust survivor face-to-face and hear them speak. Our job is to give people an opportunity to connect with these individuals and their stories throughout time. We believe our new core exhibit will do just that.”

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The Zekelman Holocaust Center)

The exhibit is to provide a voice for Michigan Holocaust survivors who may not be around anymore. The center’s mission is to ensure the Holocaust and its survivors won’t be forgotten.

The Zekelman Holocaust center is open Sunday through Saturday. Every Sunday, there is a Holocaust survivor speaker who speaks at noon.

