Michigan attorney Geoffrey Fieger recovering from stroke after having heart procedure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Metro Detroit attorney Geoffrey Fieger is recovering from a stroke, his law firm and family reported on Wednesday.

The law firm confirmed that Fieger is awake and resting following his procedure.

Fieger’s wife, Kennie, wrote that her husband had an elective and standard procedure to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia on March 1. After the procedure, medical officials determined that the attorney suffered from a stroke. Kennie stated that the recovery time for her husband is unknown since recovery from a stroke varies from person to person. “It’s difficult to predict how long Geoffrey’s recovery will take and when he will be back in the office.,” wrote Kennie.

The Fieger family is requesting privacy as the attorney recovers.

“For those of us who know Geoffrey, he’d love to be back to work yesterday. Geoffrey has built a world-class TEAM at Fieger Law, and they are continuing the hard work, dedication and legal solutions Fieger clients expect and deserve while he’s away,” wrote Keenie. “All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands.”

VP and Managing Partner of Fieger Law James Harrington stated that the firm would keep moving forward with its clients.

“We will continue our mission on behalf of our clients, fellow attorneys and our legal colleagues to deliver justice for all of our clients. Our stand, as always, is that we won’t back down or give up…EVER,” wrote Harrington.

Fieger has been practicing law for over 40 years. The Oak Park High School alum graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. and M.A. in speech. In 1979 Fieger attended Detroit College of Law, which is now the Michigan University College of Law.

The attorney has several notable cases, including his work with Dr. Jack Kevorkian (1997), The Jenny Jones Show (1999), Nathaniel Abraham (202-2004) and Oxford High School shooting (2022- ).

