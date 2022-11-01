Medical report finds Porter Burks was shot 19 times by Detroit police

The family of Porter Burks is suing police after family member was fatally shot.

DETROIT – Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Porter Burks was struck by 19 of the 38 shots directed at him by Detroit police.

Officials say that there were two shots to his head, six to his chest, five to his left arm and more.

On Oct.2, around 5 a.m., Burks, 20, has killed after being shot by Detroit police. Burks’ family called police for a mental health check as the 20-year-old had a pocket knife on him and they didn’t want him in the house with it.

The knife held by a man who was fatally shot by Detroit police on Oct. 2, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police say that when they arrived at the scene that Burks wouldn’t put the knife down. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said that police knew Burks and his mental health struggles and that it was not necessary for them to open fire on him.

“This is the definition of excessive force. Was absolutely no need to use deadly force in this connotation,” said Fieger. “There must have been 1,000 things they could do other than shooting him.”

Burks’ family has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Detroit police and the five unnamed officers that were called to the scene on Oct. 2.

In addition to the $50 million, the lawsuit demands changes in how Detroit handles people suffering from a mental health crisis.

Below is a statement from Detroit Police:

“The Department reiterates that the shooting of Porter Burks was truly a tragic event. The Department will continue to advocate for greater resources for the mental health community and will take every opportunity to improve its response to people suffering from mental illness. We firmly believe that if appropriate mental health facilities and treatment plans had been available, this situation may have been avoided. Regrettably, the DPD remains the primary emergency response service for individuals suffering from mental health emergencies. As this matter is now the subject of active litigation, the Department will no longer provide commentary on this still-pending investigation.” Detroit Police Chief James White, Nov. 1, 2022

Related: Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks

Below is a list of Wayne County resources for residents seeking access to mental healthcare: