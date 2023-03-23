13-year-old girl killed, 5 injured in hit-and-run after driver flees from Oakland County police

A 13-year-old girl died while five others were injured in a hit-and-run accident after a driver fled from Oakland County police.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – A 13-year-old girl died while five others were injured in a hit-and-run accident after a driver fled from Oakland County police.

The incident occurred Wednesday (March 22) at 7:45 p.m. when the driver drove through a red light while trying to elude officials, causing a four-vehicle crash on eastbound West Maple Road near Decker Road in Walled Lake.

A 2023 Jeep Gladiator collided with two other vehicles, one traveling northbound on Decker Road and the other traveling southbound, when Walled Lake police were chasing it.

The two suspects who occupied the Jeep fled the scene and, as of Thursday, have not been located as police are still searching for them.

“Once again, we’ve seen an individual involved in a horrific crash causing death, flee the scene,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “It’s hard to imagine someone can ignore the basic humanity of helping others. I look forward to this person being held fully accountable for their actions because I’m confident this driver will be found.”

A 51-year-old woman from Commerce Township was the driver of the northbound vehicle, which was a 2010 Honda Fit. Her two daughters, ages 13 and 10 were passengers in the car.

The 13-year-old girl was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her 10-year-old sister was ejected from the car and has been listed in critical but stable condition. Their mother is hospitalized in serious condition.

The superintendent of Walled Lake Schools said the 13-year-old girl went to Clifford Smart Middle School and lived in Commerce Township.

A 43-year-old woman from Commerce Township was the southbound driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. Inside her vehicle was a 10-year-old passenger. They both were treated for their injuries and were released Wednesday night.

A 58-year-old Commerce Township woman was in the fourth vehicle, which was a 2023 Cadillac STX was stopped at the light at west Maple and Decker roads when the Honda hit it. Officials say she was treated for her injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday night as well.