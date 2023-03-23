Police seek 2 who fled 4-car crash that killed girl in Walled Lake

A four-vehicle crash that occurred in Walled Lake on Wednesday, March 22, left a young girl dead and others likely critically injured. A driver and a passenger believed to have caused crash fled the scene and are being sought by police.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Police are looking for two people who on Wednesday night fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that left a girl dead and others injured in Walled Lake.

Law enforcement are searching for two individuals who were involved in a crash, and likely caused it, late Wednesday, March 22. The multiple-vehicle crash was reportedly caused by a high-speed collision at the intersection of West Maple and Decker roads.

Footage from the scene is available in the video player down below.

A girl in her early teens was killed in the crash, officials said. Others were taken to the hospital, though it is unclear how many. Sources say at least some of them are in critical condition and may not survive.

The driver and a passenger in the believed at-fault vehicle reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have not yet specified who they’re looking for, but they expect the many cameras attached to businesses in the immediate area will assist with their search.

No other details have been provided at this time. Police continue to investigate.