48º

Local News

Child killed in hit-and-run accident in Walled Lake

Police say two people got out of their vehicles and fled the scene

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Walled Lake, Oakland County
A child has succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake. The incident occurred in the area of Maple and Decker roads, where a three-car accident took place.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – A child has succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake.

The incident occurred in the area of Maple and Decker roads, where a three-car accident took place.

Multiple people were transported to an Oakland County hospital.

Officials say the crash was due to a high-speed collision at the intersection.

Police say two people got out of their vehicles and fled the scene.

Maple and Decker roads are closed as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter