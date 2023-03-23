Child killed in hit-and-run accident in Walled Lake

A child has succumbed to their injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake. The incident occurred in the area of Maple and Decker roads, where a three-car accident took place.

Multiple people were transported to an Oakland County hospital.

Officials say the crash was due to a high-speed collision at the intersection.

Police say two people got out of their vehicles and fled the scene.

Maple and Decker roads are closed as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.