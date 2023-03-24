Morning 4: Appeals court lays out text message timeline leading up to Oxford shooting -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s the text message timeline between Oxford shooter, parents, friend leading up to shooting

In its decision to uphold a ruling that sends the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, the Michigan Court of Appeals laid out specific details that give more insight into events that preceded the shooting.

Since the fatal mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and the subsequent charges issued against the now-convicted shooter and his parents, much evidence from the case has become public through numerous court hearings and news briefings. Prosecutors have used such evidence to argue that the shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, played a role in the shooting by failing to take steps that might have prevented it.

The state appeals court issued a ruling on Thursday, March 23, affirming a lower court’s decision to send James and Jennifer Crumbley to trial. In that ruling, judges go into extensive detail explaining the timeline of certain events that led up to the shooting. Some details were already known to the public, but some information might be new to some.

See the timeline of messages here.

Macomb County real estate developer accused of illegally destroying 18.4 acres of wetlands

A real estate development company is being sued by the state for destroying 18.4 acres of regulated wetlands in Macomb County in order to get a large commercial facility approved, officials said.

Read the report here.

America’s oldest retail hat store turns 130: The history of Detroit’s Henry the Hatter

The oldest retail hat store in the nation is celebrating its 130-year birthday, and it’s right here in our own backyard.

Henry the Hatter has been serving Detroiters since 1893, providing a wide selection of hats and caps. The retail store, which is now located in Eastern Market, has survived everything from the Great Depression, to the Great Recession, the 1967 Detroit riot and two pandemics since it opened.

Learn more here.

Severe weather season prep: How tornadoes happen, what triggers tornado warnings

As we move into severe weather season during the spring and summer months, it’s a good time to review your severe weather plans. To have a better understanding of severe weather, it’s important to know how tornados form.

Tornados form when warm, humid air collides with cold, dry air. The process begins with warm air rotating as it rises through the colder air, causing an updraft.

See more here (it’s pretty cool).