DEA achieves biggest bust in state history after seizing 20 kilograms of fentanyl in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Detroit Enforcement Administration’s Detroit office seized 20 kilograms of fentanyl—enough to kill everyone in Michigan.

According to the DEA, officials were acting on intelligence from the west side of the state when they tracked a shipment coming from the Grand Rapids area to Metro Detroit. The drugs are believed to have been produced in Mexico.

Metro Detroit law enforcement, including the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the operation.

“Just because you’re not situated on the southern border doesn’t mean your community is not affected and doesn’t mean that people are not dying from it,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Bouchard said everyday people in Oakland County are dying of fentanyl, which is why Wednesday’s bust was so crucial.

“If this wasn’t stopped by this effort, there’d be more bodies,” Bouchard said. “Plain and simple.”

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a deadly dose. Therefore, the 20 kilograms or 40 pounds of fentanyl seized was enough to kill 10 million people.

Regarding fentanyl, Bouchard said there is no quality control because cartels don’t care if you die.

“If you go back historically, there used to be a drug dealer on the corner, and he wanted you as a regular customer,” Bouchard said. “These folks in the cartels, they don’t care because they know they can get somebody else, and that will replace the person they just killed.”

According to the DEA, a woman from Ohio was arrested during the traffic stop, and a firearm was seized along with the drugs.

No other information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.