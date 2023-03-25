Macomb County man who shot at cops, barricaded in trailer home faces several charges

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was barricaded in a Macomb County trailer home after destroying his neighbor’s property and shooting at police officers with his AR-15 has been arraigned on several charges.

Chesterfield Township have reported that 47-year-old Bryan Ealba was arraigned on four charges and is being held in Macomb County Jail with a cash bond of $3,000.

Officials say that on March 23 into March 24, officials were at the Carriageway Mobile Home Park near Gratiot Avenue and 24 Mile Road. A mobile home park resident told police that his neighbor had been destroying his property. When police arrived to the scene, Ealba stepped out of his trailer home and fired a shot near the officers with an AR-15. Chesterfield officials report that they were able to communicate with Ealba, yet the 47-year-old man continued to disobey the police in order to give himself up. Eabla kept threatening the officers with his gun and yelling insults at them.

According to Chesterfield Township Police, Macomb County SWAT Team was called to surround the trailer as Ealba wasn’t cooperating with the local police officers. The SWAT team was able to approach the 47-year-old tactically and take Ealba into custody.

Below are the charges Ealbe was arraigned on:

Felonious assault with a dangerous weapon Resisting and obstructing a police officer Reckless use of a firearm Disturbing the peace

Ealba’s next court proceeding is on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

