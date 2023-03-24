Driver convicted of murder after passenger killed when he fled police, crashed in Warren

Jason Malcolm Brilla is accused in a May 2, 2022, crash that killed his passenger in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – A Clinton Township driver has been convicted of murder after a woman in the passenger’s seat of his car was killed when he crashed while fleeing police in Warren.

The crash happened the night of May 2, 2022, in the area of 10 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

Police said they tried to pull over a car driven by Jason Malcolm Brilla, 35, of Clinton Township. He fled at a high speed, lost control of the car, ran a red light, and struck another vehicle. The collision caused his car to smash into a utility pole.

Brilla got out of the car and fled on foot, but he was quickly taken into custody, according to authorities.

Jason Malcolm Brilla (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A woman riding in Brilla’s car at the time of the crash was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

“The Warren police officers attempted life-saving measures to the victim, who was unresponsive after the crash,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Unfortunately, the victim’s injuries were too severe in this case, and she succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

Brilla was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license causing death, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The murder charge is a life felony, the fleeing and suspended license charges are both 15-year felonies, and the final charge is a two-year felony.

Brilla was found guilty on all charges Thursday (March 23, 2023) by a Macomb County jury.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

