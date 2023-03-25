Wind & rain bring a strong one-two punch!

Central Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory right now for three to six inches of snow, while Northern Lower is in a Winter Storm Warning for the possibility of six inches of snow or more. Both of those areas may also see a glaze of ice with gusty winds. For us, it’s mainly rain and scattered downpours with some snow mixing in up in the Thumb, north of I-69 with this early morning moisture. There should be a lull, a dry slot or two with the center of this storm overhead bringing fog and drizzle as we get closer to sunrise. Most of our area will have temperatures in the middle to upper 30s as you head out and about to start this weekend with wind chills barely in the 20s. Be extra careful if you plan to travel early today, especially upstate.

SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10am to midnight Saturday for all of Metro Detroit. The rain should become lighter and more scattered after noon into the early afternoon. Winds will be gusty in the morning E 20-30mph becoming warmer and stronger midday S 25-35mph with high temps near 50F as the rain ends in the early afternoon. A cold front blows through here in the later afternoon bringing wind gusts of 40-50mph and that is serious stuff. It will be noticeably different traveling which means two hands on the wheel as you watch out for the wet roads early, and swaying vehicles all day. We also have that risk of scattered power outages so, keep phones and computers charged, and secure any outdoor decorations and patio furniture.

The insult to injury will be the chance for some light, scattered snow showers in the late afternoon and/or early evening in the gusty winds and dropping temps leaving a dusting here and there.

SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Sunday will be a much better weekend day to enjoy here in Metro Detroit. We will start on the chilly side with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills flirting with the teens unless the winds relax, and they should. You can expect to see some decent sunshine and lighter winds W 10-15 gusting 15-20mph at times. Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50F.

There is a weak disturbance moving into Metro Detroit Monday afternoon bring clouds, cooler temps, and a wintry mix. We will likely see scattered, light rain in the afternoon or at least rain and snow shower chances by the late afternoon and evening in temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. There is one computer model throwing down an impressive 3-4″ of snow Monday predicting that the disturbance will be primarily snow, but we expect more of a wintry mix making for less snow. Stay tuned! We could also see some patchy ice from freezing rain if there is any moisture left over as we head into Tuesday morning. Again, we will keep you posted.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry right now, and most model data keeps us dry through Thursday before our next weather maker. We will have midweek temps starting near 30F and warming into the middle and upper 40s. Let’s keep Thursday dry for now with a shot at 50F. The computer models show an impressive storm bringing rain to Metro Detroit by next Friday. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!