‘The Rhapsody Tour’: Queen + Adam Lambert coming to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena this fall

DETROIT – Queen + Adam Lambert’s “The Rhapsody Tour” is coming to Little Caesars Arena in October.

After a four-year hiatus, Queen + Adam Lambert are back with their now expanded and updated Rhapsody Tour. The group will be stopping at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world,” guitarist Sir Brian May said.

The 150-minute show will celebrate the band’s “extraordinary back catalog” with fan favorites like “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, “Somebody To Love,” and other classics.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. In the tour’s announcement, the group addressed recent issues with ticket sales.

“Queen + Adam Lambert appreciate that it is an enormous task to try and stop scalpers from taking advantage of fans wanting to purchase tickets for the tour,” the announcement said. “In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.”

Adam Lambert, Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor will be joined on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

“I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor,” frontman Adam Lambert said.

For more information on this show, or other events coming to Detroit, visit 313 Presents’ website by clicking here.