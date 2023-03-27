26 Burger King closures in Metro Detroit to cause hundreds of layoffs

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Epping, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Dozens of Burger King locations are quickly closing across Metro Detroit, triggering hundreds of layoffs in the area.

EYM King of Michigan will close 26 of its Burger King locations in Metro Detroit by April 15. Closures have been underway for weeks after starting on March 17.

A total of 424 employees will be laid off due to the closures, the company said.

In a letter to the state’s Labor and Economic Opportunity department, EYM King of Michigan said it failed to reach an operating agreements with Burger King Corporation. Specific details were not listed.

The company is ceasing all of its Burger King operations in Michigan due to the “unforeseen business circumstance.”

The following Metro Detroit Burger King locations will be closed by mid-April: