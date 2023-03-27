Motown’s Martha Reeves faces obstacles to reserve star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Cali. – Martha Reeves was nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the Motown artist is facing some obstacles when marking her fame.

The fundraising for Martha Reeves’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has begun with a hefty goal of $80,000. That includes the star, reception and travel expenses.

The plan is for the ceremony to be in late 2023 or the beginning of 2024 as she celebrates 60 years since her Motown album.

In order to get her star on the Walk of Fame, it costs more than $55,000 and her management is saying if she doesn’t raise that money in a certain amount of time, she could lose out on this opportunity.

Reeves was nominated for a Hollywood star in 2021, and to this day, her star is nowhere in sight.

Chris Roe, Reeve’s manager, said it’s a process for the singer to get her star.

“When you are selected for your Hollywood star, you essentially have about two years in order to claim it,” said Roe. “If you don’t claim it, then you lose that nomination. And then you have to start basically all over again.”

Claiming it comes with a price and you can’t hold a date without it. The Hollywood Walk of Fame committee nominated 38 names for insertion into the Los Angeles attraction back in 2021, which included Reeves’ nomination. Along with the Motown singer, Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous) were nominated in the recording category.

The criteria for a celebrity to be considered for a start are the following:

Professional achievement

Longevity in the category of five years or more

Contributions to the community

Martha Reeves, the 65-year-old former leader of Martha and the Vandellas, whose songs "Dancing in the Street" and "Heat Wave" became Top 10 hits, stands in front of the Motown museum Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2006. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (AP2006)

It was thought the fundraising had already gone underway, and now as her new manager has a goal to raise $55,000 by the end of May before new recipients are announced in June.

“The dates will go very, very quickly for those people who have the money in some cases, people have been fundraising for several years before the nomination has ever approved,” said Roe. “It’s something that the artist does not pay for. It’s usually an outside organization. Sometimes it’s a movie studio. Sometimes it’s a record company. "

Veteran Detroit, music journalist Gary Graff, refers to Martha and the Vandellas as iconic. “‘Come and Get These Memories’, ‘Dancing in the Streets’, ‘Nowhere to Run’ and ‘Jimmy Mack.’ If they had just one of those very, you know, their immortality would have been secured, but they had so many of them.”

There are limited edition art prints being sold to raise money for the Hollywood Star. The deadline is approaching fast and Roe stated he homes fans will come through so Reeves can be on the Walk of Fame.

“When she sees the outpouring of support from the community,” said Roe. “I think that almost means more because that kind of love and support really means a lot. "

Click here to make a contribution. 🌟

