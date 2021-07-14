Martha Reeves to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DETROIT – Motown singer Martha Reeves has had an iconic year and she is going to receive a huge honor.

Reeves will turn 80 years old on Sunday (July 18) and there’s a party being held in her honor.

She has played a festival in England with 20,000 attendees. Sixty-two years ago when she walked into a studio on West Grand Boulevard she didn’t realize she’d be one of the architects of the Motown sound.

“I’ve been here all along. I haven’t gone anywhere,” Reeves said.

She said it gets more exciting as the years pass. She said it’s exciting to see multiple generations enjoying her music. Grandparents bring their grandchildren to her shows.

Reeves is a writer, author and producer. She still dances in the streets and on the stage. She has the moves that she had 60 years ago.

Melanie Greene is producing a biopic movie about Reeves.

Reeves’ performances are coveted all across the world. She will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

