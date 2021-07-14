Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Martha Reeves to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Music, Local Music, Michigan Music, Motown, Motown Music, Martha Reeves, Hollywood Walk of Fame
Martha Reeves has an iconic year
Martha Reeves has an iconic year

DETROIT – Motown singer Martha Reeves has had an iconic year and she is going to receive a huge honor.

Reeves will turn 80 years old on Sunday (July 18) and there’s a party being held in her honor.

She has played a festival in England with 20,000 attendees. Sixty-two years ago when she walked into a studio on West Grand Boulevard she didn’t realize she’d be one of the architects of the Motown sound.

“I’ve been here all along. I haven’t gone anywhere,” Reeves said.

She said it gets more exciting as the years pass. She said it’s exciting to see multiple generations enjoying her music. Grandparents bring their grandchildren to her shows.

Reeves is a writer, author and producer. She still dances in the streets and on the stage. She has the moves that she had 60 years ago.

Melanie Greene is producing a biopic movie about Reeves.

Reeves’ performances are coveted all across the world. She will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: Michigan Songs Bracket: 40,000 votes later, we have a winner!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter