Person shot near Detroit hookah store drives to Warren for help

WARREN, Mich. – A person drove themself to Warren to get help after being shot near a Detroit business, police report.

A male of an unknown age was shot over the weekend near a hookah store in Detroit, in the area of Outer Drive and Mound Road, Warren police said. The injured person then drove to the area of 8 Mile and Mound roads for help. Family reportedly drove that person to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the case are currently unknown. Police have released few details at this time.

The owner of the hookah store told Local 4 that no one was shot at the business. A police scene was established on Atlantic Avenue at 8 Mile Road, where the injured person drove for help. That scene can be seen in the video player above.