80-year-old woman sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman following a home invasion Sunday night.

Captain Rebecca McKay says the man, described as a 5′8″ man in his 20s with a slim build, appeared inside the victim’s home demanding money.

“She told him no, we don’t have any money, started to push him out the door, he pulled her with him and sexually assaulted her outside,” said McKay.

The victim’s husband, who is disabled, was at home at the time but unable to help her.

A day later, volunteers with New Era Detroit were out canvassing the area of Memorial Street near I-96 and the Southfield Freeway, where it occurred Sunday (March 26).

“This is a 911 situation, so we’re taking this really serious any attack on women, children, our elders in our community is a no-go for us,” said Zeek Williams.

“One thing we can learn from this incident is we all need to be vigilant of our surroundings,” McKay said.

McKay advises residents to lock their windows and doors and pay extra attention when leaving their car or home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.