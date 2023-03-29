Detroit police looking for man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during home invasion

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during a Detroit home invasion on Sunday.

On Wednesday night, Detroit police chief James White released more information on the suspect that his department is looking for. Some of that new information included a sketch of the suspect.

The sketch from Detroit police can be seen below. Detroit police captain Rebecca McKay told Local 4 on Monday that the suspect is described as a 5′8″ man in his 20s with a slim build.

Suspect involved in sexual assault, home invasion (Detroit Police Department)

The suspect allegedly went into the 80-year-old woman’s home demanding money from her and her husband. McKay stated that the woman told the suspect they had no money and started pushing the suspect out of the home. The suspect pulled the 80-year-old and began sexually assaulting her outside.

Below is a video of the man walking at the scene from Detroit police:

The husband of the victim was in the house at the time, but officials say that he is disabled and was unable to help her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up or Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5600.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Previous coverage: 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit’s west side