Detroit will see new alley art installations throughout the city

DETROIT – More alleyways in Detroit are being transformed into art.

A citywide beautification process is allowing neighborhoods to have a glimmer of fun thanks to a Detroit initiative.

“It’s making this city beautiful again, the way it was when I was a little girl. I was born and raised in Detroit and it’s the way that it should be,” said Jennifer Posh with Bailey Parks Neighborhood Development.

Posh explained that she is more than happy with the City of Detroit for announcing four additional art alley locations throughout a few Detroit places that she says could undoubtedly use a much-needed facelift.

“It’s just going to make our area and this whole city of Detroit welcoming for everybody,” said Posh.

It’s all made possible thanks to an initiative called the American Rescue Plan Act and the Knight Foundation. Rochelle Riley is the director of arts and culture for the City of Detroit.

“We’re going to transform 9ninealleys into these amazing community spaces that will allow opportunities for artists to do their work and also where people can have gatherings, exhibits and events,” said Riley.

Overall the revitalization project is designed to bring people in the Detroit community together and spark change with residents being encouraged to add some beauty of their own.

Phase 1 will start in the summer. Some locations will even have a bike trail, like the alleyway behind the Oakland Avenue Urban Farm. But Victoria Thomas insists it’s all about educating the younger kids.

“We had a conversation about why not add education so as their riding, they can get out and learn,” said Thomas.

These additional alleyways will be located in the North End, Airport Subdivision, Jefferson Chalmers and McDougal Hunt neighborhoods. Each location will be special and unique in its way.

“I believe in what alley at a time because we’re all in this beautiful box of crayons. So, our kids can put it out there and be positive and be safe,” Thomas explained.