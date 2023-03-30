44º

Bruce Township woman to stand trial for shooting, killing ex-boyfriend during argument

Tyisha Wadlington is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bruce Township, Macomb County
Tyisha Keshawn Wadlington (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Bruce Township woman will stand trial in Macomb County for shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend during an argument.

The incident occurred Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, when Tyisha Wadlington and the victim argued in her Bruce Township home, resulting in her shooting and killing the victim.

Wadlington was charged with second-degree murder (Life felony) and felony firearm (Two-year mandatory felony).

She was bound over in Romeo District Court.

“I would like to thank the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for their extensive investigation in this case,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Wadlington is scheduled to be arraigned in Macomb Circuit Court Tuesday (April 18) at 8:30 a.m. in Macomb County Circuit Court.

