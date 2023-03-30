Massive fire breaks out at vacant Detroit apartment building

DETROIT – Fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment building early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

A large, vacant apartment building caught fire in a residential neighborhood in the area of I-94 and Livernois on March 30. The entire building, which is multiple stories high, was fully engulfed in flames as crews worked to extinguish it.

Billowing smoke could be seen in the nearby area. You can see footage from the scene in the video up above.

Authorities shared few details about the blaze early Thursday morning. It is unknown what caused the fire, or if there were any injures.

Additional details will be provided when received.