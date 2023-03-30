Oakland County police search for woman who racked up over $14K after stealing identity of victim

Oakland County police are searching for a woman who racked up over $14,000 in charges after stealing the identity of a Commerce Township woman.

The incident occurred on Feb. 18 in Novi and Feb. 20 in Westland, where the suspect was able to use the personal information of a 26-year-old woman to open charge accounts at two Helzberg Diamonds stores.

One store was in Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, and the other was in Westland.

In the 26-year-old victim’s name, the suspect fraudulently purchased gold jewelry valued at $12,865.

The suspect also purchased a mobile phone from Verizon valued at more than $1,100 and established a monthly service plan with the stolen information for about $175 per month.

The suspect attempted to make additional purchases at Saks and Victoria’s Secret but was unsuccessful.

The 26-year-old victim contacted the police after she began receiving bills for the merchandise in the mall. How the suspect obtained the victim’s personal information was not immediately known.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.