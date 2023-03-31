I-696 project: Drake Road to close for bridge work in Farmington Hills

The ongoing I-696 project in Oakland County will begin work on the bridges over Drake Road in the City of Farmington Hills.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), beginning 7 a.m. Monday, April 3, Drake Road will be closed under I-696 for bridge repair work until the end of April. Northbound Drake Road traffic will be detoured at 11 Mile Road and southbound Drake Road traffic will be detoured at 12 Mile Road.

Drake Road will remain open to local traffic only between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads up to the I-696 bridges.

Detours:

Northbound Drake Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Halstead Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road then to Drake Road.

Southbound Drake Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Halstead Road to eastbound 11 Mile Road then to Drake Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

This investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,500 jobs.

