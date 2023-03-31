Thief easily tracked using ‘Find My Phone’ app after carjacking Uber driver in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A thief was easily tracked down using the “Find My Phone” app after he threw a 74-year-old Uber driver out of his car in Birmingham but didn’t realize the man’s second phone was still inside.

Police were called around 11:35 p.m. Thursday (March 30) to the area of North Old Woodward Avenue and Hamilton Road.

A 74-year-old Uber driver from Troy told officers that he had been parked on Old Woodward Avenue, north of Hamilton Road, when someone opened his driver’s door and attacked him.

The thief pulled the driver out of the car before getting inside and heading north on Old Woodward Avenue, according to authorities.

Officers learned that the 74-year-old man’s second cellphone was still inside the stolen car. They used the “Find My Phone” app to track the car to northbound Lahser and Square Lake roads in Bloomfield Township.

Police from Bloomfield Township found the car and tried to pull it over, but the thief tried to flee the scene. He lost control and crashed into a guardrail, authorities said.

Birmingham officers took the man into custody without further incident.

The 74-year-old man said he was not injured.