Morning 4: Catch a glimpse of what’s in store for Detroit Tigers fans this year -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

A look at what’s new at Comerica Park for Detroit Tigers 2023 season

With Opening Day in Detroit just around the corner, we got a look at what’s new at the ballpark this season.

The Tigers have already started the 2023 season on the road, but will return home on April 6 for the home opener vs. the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers held their annual “what’s new” event on Friday, showing off new season features and activities.

Residents push to reopen Downtown Northville after city closed off traffic during height of pandemic

During the height of COVID, Northville decided to close off its downtown to traffic to give its restaurants a fighting chance at survival.

Some residents want to see downtown reopened to traffic, and neon signs have started popping up declaring, “It’s time, let’s open Northville.”

The Northville City Council has considered whether to make a change.

Pope Francis leaves hospital; ‘Still alive,’ he quips

A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he’s “still alive.”

Purses with a Purpose: Michigan State Police collecting purses, comfort items for sexual assault survivors

Michigan State Police (MSP) is collecting purses and comfort items for sexual assault survivors for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

