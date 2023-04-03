Macomb County man wins $261K playing monthly progressive game from Michigan Lottery

A Macomb County man won $261,935 in a random drawing for Michigan Lottery’s monthly jackpot progressive prize.

The 62-year-old was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on March 8, 2023. He chose to remain anonymous.

He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible Monthly Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot games, I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, but I never expected to win,” he said. “I got a letter in the mail from the Lottery informing me that they had been trying to reach me regarding a $261,935 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize I had won. I freaked out when I saw how much I’d won, but I was a little hesitant on if it was real.”

He made this realization just in time. The deadline to submit his paperwork was the next day.

“I went through my email and phone and saw I had missed the emails and phone calls regarding the prize, and that the deadline to submit my paperwork was the next day. I called the Lottery right away and got my paperwork in so that I wouldn’t miss out on the prize. I am so relieved I received the letter and was able to claim my winnings!”

He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his winnings. He said he plans to save the money for retirement.

“Winning is a fantastic feeling and will allow me to retire earlier than I planned,” he said.

The Monthly Jackpot, Mystery Vault, Lucky Start, and Michigan Multiplier Wilds online instant games include a second chance progressive jackpot drawing.

Players earn one entry for every 50 cents wagered playing the games. Part of every purchase funds one progressive jackpot prize, which is awarded in a drawing each month. Each month a new drawing period begins and the progressive jackpot resets to $5,000.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.