Tips lead to arrest of 46-year-old Stanwood man by Michigan State Police

STANWOOD, Mich. – The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post received numerous public tips that led to the arrest of 46-year-old John Emil Miesiaczek from Stanwood.

The incident occurred Friday (Jan. 20) at 8:45 p.m. when MSP troopers were called to a location in Mesick for a report of a breaking and entering.

The residence owner advised that officials return to the location, where they found signs of forced entry.

Troopers were given pictures from a trial camera facing the driveway, which contained photographs of an unknown man walking around the location on Jan. 5 who would be Miesiaczek.

The 46-year-old man wore a ball cap, a blue zip-up jacket with a red collar, jeans, and black athletic shoes. He was driving a newer model blue Ford Escape with what looked to be another person sitting in the passenger seat.

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post received numerous public tips that led to the arrest of 46-year-old John Emil Miesiaczek from Stanwood. (Michigan State Police)

Miesiaczek was arraigned on one count of home invasion second degree and habitual offender fourth offense notice.

His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court appearance is on April 11 at 2 p.m.