Family of Detroit man who was killed 8 years ago continues to search for answers, justice

DETROIT – The family of Robert Ellis, a military veteran who was shot and killed and his body burned beyond recognition on Detroit’s west side in 2015, is still searching for justice eight years later.

“Share your information and help us to get justice, we’re no longer looking for closure. It expired five years ago, and it’s going on eight years since my brother was brutally murdered,” said Linda Ellis, the victim’s sister.

Ellis, who was also known as “Blue,” was discovered dead in the 1900 block of Archdale Street, located between West Seven Mile and Cambridge Avenue. His body was found by a neighbor who had smelled smoke.

“It’s a close-knit neighborhood, so people know what happened,” Linda Ellis said.

The case went cold, and the family turned to Crime Stoppers for help.

“We still miss, we still love him, and you can rest assured we are not going to give up till justice has been served,” Linda Ellis said.

Jerdein Kerkland, the victim’s friend, also spoke out. “He is gone, but his spirit is here,” Kerkland said.

The family is urging anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and the organization offers a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.