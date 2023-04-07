46º

Local News

What stores will be open, closed on Easter Sunday in Metro Detroit

Easter is on April 9

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Easter, Metro Detroit
Easter Eggs generic.

Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and many businesses will be observing the holiday this year by being closed for the day.

Below is a list from RetailMeNot of what chain businesses will actually be open, and which ones will be closed this Sunday.

Stores that will be open on Easter Sunday

  • 7-Eleven
  • Ace Hardware: Open on Easter, but with reduced hours in many locations.
  • Barnes & Noble: Easter hours vary from store to store and are posted on the Barnes and Noble website
  • Big Lots: Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club: Hours may vary by location.
  • Crate & Barrel: Most locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
  • Dollar General: Open regular hours, which can vary by location.
  • DSW: Chain will be open regular Sunday store hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Easter.
  • Kroger: Kroger will be open nationwide, however pharmacy hours may vary by location.
  • Petco: Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores on Easter.
  • PetSmart: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
  • Rite Aid: Majority of Rite Aid store locations will be open with varying hours of operation.
  • Staples: Some locations will be closed, and others will be open with modified hours.
  • Starbucks: Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.
  • The Home Depot: Open in most locations but expect reduced hours.
  • Trader Joe’s: May have modified hours.
  • Walgreens: Open during regular store hours this Easter.
  • Walmart: Open for its regular hours on Easter.
  • Whole Foods: Hours may be limited and will vary by location.

Read -- Holiday history: Stories behind the Easter Bunny, eggs

Stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday

Comment your Easter Sunday plans below! 🐣

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter