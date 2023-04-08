Church community rallies to end gun violence on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – The night federal judge Terrance Berg was shot in March of 2015 outside his University District home was intense.

The immediate supposition was an angry defendant targeted him. It turns out it was an everyday gun crime. The shooting mobilized Gesu Parish, the Berg family’s church.

The parishs’ gathered on Good Friday to walk the streets to call attention to gun crime. Like so many things, COVID canceled the event for several years. This Good Friday, it returned along with Judge Berg.

“I’m feeling very well, thank you,” said Berge. “Unlike a lot of people who are victims of gun violence, I’m healed, thank God.”

Church pews were filled with those asking for action on the gun violence problem.

“I was very happy to see so many people, and I think on the sad side, they’re here because we’ve had so many additional gun violence events.”

Father Lorn Snow, who arrived at Gesu just eight months ago, sees the walk as a way to make a change on the macro level, using the church community on the micro level to kickstart it.

“By pulling together, we can make a difference and calling for our legislature and our church to promote the dignity of every human being.”