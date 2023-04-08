Teenager in custody after 16-year-old was shot, killed in Detroit, police say.

DETROIT – A teenager is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the west side of Detroit on Friday night.

According to the Detroit Police Department, an investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a building on the 20000 block of Murray Hill Street on Friday at approximately 10:41 p.m.

Police say they have a teenager in custody in connection to the shooting.

Officials were unable to provide any further information.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.