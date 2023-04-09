Morning 4: Reporter, anchor Grant Hermes bids farewell to Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Grant Hermes bids farewell to Local 4, Detroit

Grant Hermes signed off for the final time on Sunday, as anchor of Local 4′s weekend morning show, alongside Priya Mann and Brandon Roux.

Watch his final message to Detroit here.

Here’s what we know about Great Lakes Crossing false active shooter situation

Police responded to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills on Saturday evening after reports of an active shooter -- police said there was no confirmed shooter and no one is injured.

Here’s what we know about the situation.

Police investigating cause of death after body was found with gunshot wounds on Detroit’s east side

Police are investigating a possible shooting after a man was found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds on Easter morning.

Read more here.

Examining Michigan’s ethical challenges in the marijuana industry

We’re going to dig into the state of the weed business, but as we look back on when it felt like a license to print money, why is Michigan so ethically challenged? If you’ve ever tried to file a Freedom of Information Act request on the upper reaches of government, you may understand part of the problem.

Watch Flashpoint here.