Police: 3 injured in Eastpointe multi-vehicle crash after driver ran red light, fled scene

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Eastpointe on Sunday after a driver ran a red light, caused oncoming traffic to swerve out of the way, and fled the scene.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, a vehicle was going eastbound on 8 Mile Road just past Gratiot Avenue and made a Michigan left to head westbound on 8 Mile.

Officials say this is when the driver ran a red light at the intersection and drove into oncoming traffic.

Oncoming vehicles attempted to swerve out of the way, but in doing so, officials say they ended up hitting each other.

A total of five vehicles were involved, but the driver that caused the crash fled the scene. Police have not been able to identify the driver or the vehicle that fled, but witnesses on the scene told police it was possibly a white or silver Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

Two pedestrians were struck on the sidewalk as a result of the crash. Officials say one of the pedestrians and two passengers ranging in age from 20 to 25 years old were injured and transported to a local hospital.

It is not known at this time what condition the injured individuals are in.

Anyone with any information related to this crash should contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-777-6700.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive more information.