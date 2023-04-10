Detroit home condemned, family displaced after SUV crashes into side

DETROIT – A couple who had recently fixed up and moved into a Detroit home are now facing a devastating loss. An SUV crashed into their home on Monday, causing extensive damage.

The incident occurred on Charlevoix Street near McClellan Avenue on Detroit’s east side. David Fisher, the homeowner, was up early working on his small business when the SUV crashed into his home.

“It seemed like someone threw a grenade in the house, and I thought it was a gas explosion,” Fisher said. “It’s like a bomb went off in the whole house. The house didn’t shake; it shifted like it didn’t go back and forth; it just moved over, and it just stopped, and the lights started to flicker a little bit.”

Fisher and his wife ran for the door and saw the SUV underneath their living room. They immediately called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found that the SUV had entered the basement of the home.

“It looks like they were going too fast, obviously they were just fortunate, and they entered the basement of the home, and they should be thankful this morning,” said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

Fisher bought the home from the Detroit Land Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic and moved in a few days later. He put in a new roof, electrical, and plumbing.

Firefighters initially thought the house would fall if they moved the vehicle. They were able to remove it but had to put jacks in the basement to hold up the living room. The fire department condemned the place and had the gas and electricity turned off.

Despite this, Fisher isn’t angry. He is still wrestling with what to do. He’s hoping the driver had insurance. He’s not certain, but he is philosophical.

“It’s a mistake, accidents happen. He’s alive, we’re alive, everything else, the car can be replaced,” Fisher said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a receiving hospital and is listed in stable condition. Detroit police are investigating the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed.