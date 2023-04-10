Detroit shelter expands services helping homeless with substance abuse treatment

DETROIT – The Mariners Inn has been helping men with substance abuse issues for nearly a century, and now a new facility will allow the non-profit to serve women, too.

It’s going up at Ledyard Street and Cass Avenue -- right behind Little Caesar’s Arena.

This groundbreaking today is big for Michael French – and he knows it’s bigger for Detroit.

A long-time board member of the Mariners Inn, a shelter and substance abuse treatment center helping people here for nearly 100 years, is now expanding with the construction of a $24 million dollar care facility that will serve women for the first time – and double the number of people who mariner’s inn can help.

“We focus on getting men help, getting back to their families,” French.

So many are so passionate about the work to help people here at the Mariners Inn, the new center that will go up next door will care for people living on the streets with substance abuse problems addressing every facet of a person’s life, from having a safe place to come to – help with drugs and alcohol – even job training.

When people talk about the revitalization of Detroit – revitalizing lives has to be a big part of the plan. George Hubble was homeless and saw what Mariners Inn could do every day.

“So grateful and humble to stand up here and be sober,” said Hubble.