AARP encourages Michiganders to start planning for future caregiving responsibilities

Taking care of aging parents is a labor of love. Over 43 million people across the country are family caregivers, but it can also be very challenging.

Caregivers come in many forms, whether it’s caring for parents or a sick spouse or child.

Here in Michigan, there are over 1.3 million caregivers.

We’ll all be caregivers at some point, our state population is getting older and surveys show that as people age, they want to stay in their homes but will need help.

Kim bishop with AARP Michigan has a few planning tools to help start the difficult conversations.

“Prepare to care really helps you with having things all in one place, for example, knowing insurance policy numbers, if you need to do long-term care planning, if you do have your will and your estate plan,” said Bishop. “It might be financial, medical, and just a checklist of things that you need to do. So that you can don’t have to do them all at the same time.”

Bishop said It’s important to know policy numbers, like health and life insurance, power of attorney, and even passwords. Add to the option of paid care, living facilities or eventually changing your home.

Below is a list of important papers to have organized, according to the AARP:

birth certificate

marriage certificate

divorce decree

citizenship papers

death certificate of a spouse or parent

power(s) of attorney

deeds to property

deeds to cemetery plots

military discharge papers

insurance policies

pension benefits

Organize these documents into files that are easy to navigate.

The main point is to start to have the conversations now with parents and even your spouse and make sure you know where important documents are.

The AARP has a wonderful planning tool that can help with those conversations.

Click here to view AARP’s legal checklist for family caregivers.

Resources for Michigan caregivers: Where to find help, guidance