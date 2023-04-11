Detroit police channeled their inner John Wayne by corralling loose horse

DETROIT – Police had to summon their inner cowboy to wrangle up a horse who was roaming the streets on Detroit’s west side.
Officials were called this morning after reports of a horse on the loose. According to officers, they were able to lead and tie the roaming pony to the push bumper of a police cruiser as they waited for animal control.
Detroit police say that since Tuesday morning, the horse has been relocated and is safe.
It's great to be a DPD Officer. Never know what the day will bring. Today, @DPD2pct received a call on a loose horse roaming the streets. Officers summoned their inner cowboy abilities , then quickly corralled and lassoed the horse! It is now at a safe place. #ONEDETROIT pic.twitter.com/zFT4uTuSb5— DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) April 11, 2023