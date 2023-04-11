75º

Detroit police channeled their inner John Wayne by corralling loose horse

Alexa play ‘A Horse with No Name’ by America

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DPD catches stray horse (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police had to summon their inner cowboy to wrangle up a horse who was roaming the streets on Detroit’s west side.

Officials were called this morning after reports of a horse on the loose. According to officers, they were able to lead and tie the roaming pony to the push bumper of a police cruiser as they waited for animal control.

Detroit police say that since Tuesday morning, the horse has been relocated and is safe.

