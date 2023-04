DETROIT – The all-clear has been given after Detroit police investigated a bomb threat at the 36th District Court building.

The threat was received around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Members of the Detroit police bomb squad, as well as a K-9 unit, were called to the scene. The all-clear was given around 4:40 p.m.

No additional information about the nature of the threat has been revealed.