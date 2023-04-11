Meijer premade salad kits recalled over possible listeria contamination

Meijer is voluntarily recalling salad kits under its brand name due to possible listeria contamination.

The FDA announced the recall on April 10 that there is a voluntary recall of selected Fresh From Meijer premade salads. Along with this recall, Revolution Farms, a conjunction supplier of the boxstore chain has voluntarily recalled its lettuce and salad kits under multiple brands. You can see those products, here.

The recalled premade salad kits are packaged in a clear plastic container with a “Fresh From Meijer” on top of the product.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise, healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms.

The recalled salad kits were distributed to Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

A full refund can be requested at the customer service desk of any Meijer store in the states that were mentioned above. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7-1 a.m. daily.

Below is a list of the salad kits that are being recalled:

The full list of recalled products is below:

7-60236-48832-3UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or Listeriosis, is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is estimated that around 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 of them die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of intestinal illness

Intestinal illness is not often diagnosed because laboratories do not often test stool samples for Listeria.

Symptoms usually start within 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The symptoms usually last one to three days.

The symptoms are usually mild, but some people with intestinal illness develop invasive illness, which can be more severe.

Symptoms of intestinal illness include:

Diarrhea



Vomiting

Symptoms of invasive illness

Invasive illness means the bacteria have spread beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

People who are pregnant may experience different symptoms than people who are not pregnant. Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, and some pregnant people never even have symptoms.

Infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

Fever



Flu-like symptoms



Muscle aches



Fatigue

Symptoms in people who are not pregnant can be severe. Almost 1 in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.

People who are not pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

Fever



Flu-like symptoms



Muscle aches



Fatigue



Headache



Stiff neck



Confusion



Loss of balance



Seizures



