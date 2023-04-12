3 arrested, guns found after shooting, police chase in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Three people were arrested and multiple guns were found after a shooting and a police chase in Warren.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to the Marathon gas station at 30953 Mound Road in Warren. Witnesses reported shots had been fired and someone in an SUV was chasing a man in the parking lot.

When officers got to the gas station, they found several spent shell casings and broken glass.

They learned that a man had gotten out of a white SUV that was parked at a gas pump. He ran away on foot, and the SUV chased after him, according to authorities. That’s when witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Police said the SUV had gone south on Mound Road, so they began to search the area. They found the SUV around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 13 Mile and Mound roads.

The SUV fled police and sparked a short pursuit, which ended when it collided with a patrol car. Nobody was injured, authorities said.

Three people inside the SUV were taken into custody without further incident. Police said they found multiple guns inside the SUV.

“Three suspects were able to be taken off the streets quickly before they could cause injury to any other citizens,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “We are fortunate that no members of the community were injured as a result of this senseless act.”

Officials continue to investigate.