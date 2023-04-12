Shinola Detroit is the official timekeeper of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear

DETROIT – Shinola Detroit is the official timekeeper of the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Since 1991, the Detroit Grand Prix has been held on Belle Isle. In 2021, the Penske Corporation proposed moving the race back to the streets of Downtown Detroit -- and the city council approved the proposal.

Shinola Detroit will also debut a limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch during race weekend. The watches will also be presented to the top three NTT INDYCAR SERIES finishers during victory ceremonies on event weekend.

The Detroit Grand Prix is set for June 2-4. Single-day grandstand tickets cost $40 for Saturday, June 3, and $50 for Sunday, June 4. Tickets can be purchased online right here, or by calling 866-464-7749.

Read more: Tickets on sale for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix that’s returning to streets of downtown

“In just 50 days, the Grand Prix will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991 so this represents a great opportunity to welcome Shinola Detroit as our Official Timekeeper and help us continue the countdown to race weekend,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Born right here in Detroit, Shinola has become one of the most popular watch brands in the world and the company’s commitment to performance while producing high-quality American products here in the Motor City aligns perfectly with our focus at the Detroit Grand Prix.”

Shinola also has plans to host pre-race events leading into Grand Prix weekend at the Shinola Hotel in the Woodward shopping district, as well as its flagship Shinola Detroit Canfield store in midtown Detroit.

“Shinola is excited to again partner with the iconic and storied Detroit Grand Prix,” Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said. “When we started assembling and selling Shinola products in Detroit a decade ago, we recognized the importance of community involvement and supporting the moments that matter to those who call this great American city their home. We’re honored to be part of this lasting and meaningful legacy.”

Limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch

The new Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 05 chronograph features a vintage racing-inspired tachymeter that measures the speed of a vehicle over the distance traveled. The Canfield Speedway Lap 05 timepiece comes with a 44mm brushed stainless steel case and a perforated leather strap.

The driver who wins the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, June 4 will be presented with a limited-edition Canfield Speedway Lap 05 watch to commemorate their victory.

The second- and third-place finishers in Sunday’s INDYCAR race will each be presented with Shinola’s classic Runwell watches to honor their performances.

The driver who wins the pole position for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will also be presented with a Shinola Runwell watch following series qualifying on Saturday, June 3.

“The Lap 05 is the next chapter of the inspiring Canfield Speedway story that Shinola began telling when we launched Lap 01 nearly two years ago,” Greg Verras, Shinola’s design director of watches, said. “The Canfield Speedway has been a much beloved collection. This is more than just a beautiful watch – it is an automatic chronograph that required dedicated design creativity, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.”