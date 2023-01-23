Tickets on sale for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix that’s returning to streets of downtown

Will Power (12) races during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear -- the first Grand Prix in decades to actually take place on the streets of Detroit.

Since 1991, the annual Detroit Grand Prix has been held on Belle Isle, just east of the heart of downtown. But in 2021, the Penske Corporation proposed moving the race back to the streets of Downtown Detroit -- and the city council approved their proposal in November of that year.

This year, Grand Prix drivers will race along a nine-turn, 1.7-mile street circuit downtown on Jefferson Avenue and a few other roads. The route will take drivers past a number of major landmarks, like the Renaissance Center, Hart Plaza and Spirit of Detroit statue. See photos of the route below.

The event is scheduled for June 2-4. Single-day grandstand tickets cost $40 for Saturday, June 3, and $50 for Sunday, June 4. Tickets can be purchased online right here, or by calling 866-464-7749.

Officials say that more than half of the Detroit Grand Prix’s “footprint” will be accessible to fans for free without the need to purchase a ticket. In addition to free viewing platforms expected to be constructed along Jefferson Avenue, music, entertainment and displays will be open to the public in Spirit Plaza, Hart Plaza and on the Riverwalk.

Ticket holders will have access to the grandstand seating placed along the track. Passes will be required to access the race paddock, pit lane and the “premier hospitality areas and suites overlooking the course,” officials said.

A tentative track layout for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in Downtown Detroit. (Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear)