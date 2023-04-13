Morning 4: Woman arrested after police sergeant struck while blocking traffic on I-94 -- and other news

Scene video shows where MSP sergeant was hurt by driver on I-94

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Rochester Hills woman arrested after sergeant hurt on I-94; speed, drunk driving suspected

A Rochester Hills woman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after a Michigan State Police sergeant was struck while trying to block off traffic on I-94 due to a crash.

Read the report here.

Why the FBI is warning against using public phone charging stations at airports, hotels

The FBI has issued a warning against using those free public phone charging stations you find at airports, hotels and malls.

The FBI office in Denver issued the warning, urging people to avoid the free charging stations.

Learn more here.

Plea expected from man who used ‘Hey Siri’ from back of Troy cop car to reach his phone up front

A man who was arrested in Troy and used the “Hey Siri” feature from the back of a cop car to make calls on his cellphone up front and get his story straight with others is expected to plead guilty to charges.

Read more here.

Player Detroit Tigers traded away for nothing last year has better numbers than any Tigers hitter

A player the Detroit Tigers traded away last season for literally nothing but cash has twice as many home runs and much better offensive numbers than anyone on the entire Tigers roster.

Read the report here.