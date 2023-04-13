More 80s on the way Thursday for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It was a beautiful day across Southeastern Michigan on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy winds, and it looks like we will rinse and repeat the same forecast again for Thursday with temperatures getting a few degrees warmer once again heading into this afternoon.

Thanks to high pressure controlling the forecast, our high temperatures soared into the lower 80s on Wednesday afternoon, and with just about the same conditions in the forecast for Thursday, we are looking like we could do it all again today. The one difference is, we will see the winds slack off just a little bit more as we head into the afternoon. Wind gusts should be as high as 20-25 MPH today.

Overnight, mainly clear skies remain in the forecast. It will be another mild night as well; we’ll drop back into the lower to middle 50s for everyone once again tonight.

We keep the sunshine into the forecast for the end of the week on Friday as well with high pressure continuing to control the forecast. The blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has been helping to drive our dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures will begin to break down as we work into the end of the week. High temperatures remaining warm, but not as warm on Friday, we’ll work into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.

Big changes, more of a “reality check” arrive into the forecast for the weekend and into early next week. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time in April is in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a strong cold front move into the region by the end of the weekend on Sunday. We will bring rain showers back into the forecast along with breezy winds late Saturday Night and into Sunday.

As this low pressure center moves off to the East, it will drag colder air from Canada into the region, and send our temperatures back into the upper 40s by Monday and lower 50s for Tuesday. With that colder air coming in, we will also bring a chance of a few snowflakes mixed with rain showers for the beginning of next week.

Expect more drier weather to move into the region by the time we get to the middle of next week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and high temperatures running back into the middle 50s.