Rochester Hills woman arrested after sergeant hurt on I-94; speed, drunk driving suspected

The scene of an April 13, 2023, crash on I-94.

DETROIT – A Rochester Hills woman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after a Michigan State Police sergeant was struck while trying to block off traffic on I-94 due to a crash.

Police said the sergeant was called to the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Livernois Avenue in Detroit around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

He was responding to the scene of a two-car crash that was blocking the freeway. Firefighters were working to extinguish one of the cars, which had caught on fire.

The sergeant positioned his SUV to block traffic and force drivers off at Livernois Avenue. But when he got out to direct traffic, his patrol car was struck by a 32-year-old Rochester Hills woman, according to authorities.

The collision forced the patrol car into the sergeant, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, and later released.

“We were very lucky that this sergeant wasn’t more seriously hurt,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Poor driving decisions are continuing to put everyone in danger on our roads. Please move over for emergency vehicles, and don’t drive impaired.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. She remains in custody, pending prosecutor review of the case.

Nobody else was injured in either crash, officials said.

I-94 has fully reopened. The investigation continues.

You can see scene footage of the crash below.