30 shots fired, 11 questioned, 4 hurt during ‘gun battle’ between next-door neighbors in Detroit

DETROIT – Officials said more than 30 shots were fired and 11 people have been questioned after three 14-year-olds and a man in his early 20s were injured during a “gun battle” between next-door neighbors in Detroit.

The shooting happened around Thursday night, April 13, in the 13500 block of Penrod Street, which is near Schoolcraft Road and the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.

Detroit police Chief James White said a “gun battle” broke out between two homes on Penrod Street because somebody got upset about a delivery.

Officers first learned of the shooting due to the ShotSpotter technology. They said they were on their way to the scene before 911 calls started pouring in.

“This is what looks like a shootout,” White said. “Houses that are next door to each other, so neighbors. It is our understanding, at this point, that this was some type of dispute over a delivery.”

Police identified three people at the shooting scene who had been shot: a man in his early 20s and two 14-year-olds. Another 14-year-old who had been shot was found nearby at a different scene, authorities said.

Officials originally feared a gunman might be barricaded inside one of the homes, so a special response team was called. When police went inside, there were 11 people inside, but no barricaded gunman.

All 11 people, ages 7 to 20, were brought outside to be questioned about the shootout. One person has officially been taken into custody, and multiple other arrests are possible.

The scene of an April 13, 2023, shootout between neighbors on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

“We’re not kidding around here,” White said. “We’ve said it in the past: You use a weapon to resolve a dispute, you’re going to get our full attention. They’ve got our full attention, so we’re going to do everything we can to sort it out. We’re going to find out if these juveniles belong in this home.”

More than 30 rounds were fired, according to officials. Police confiscated at least four guns Thursday night and were waiting for a search warrant to check out another home.

Three of the people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth was struck in the face and is in critical condition, police said.